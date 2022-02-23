‘Record-breaking’ deal signed by Britney Spears with a publishing house

Britney Spears now has the freedom to pen an autobiography about her life. The singer has reportedly signed a record-breaking publishing deal with Simon & Schuster. According to news reports, the deal is worth USD 15 Million, although the actual amount is not known.

The book describes the pop icon’s rise to fame, her music career, her relationship with her family and landmark events in her life. Simon & Schuster reportedly triumphed after a bidding war that involved multiple other publishing firms, Variety reported.

Variety reports that the information regarding the pop icon’s book deal comes several months after her conservatorship had been terminated by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge. In 2007, Jamie Spears’s father placed the singer under a court-ordered conservatorship in order to help her with her financial needs. However, the conservatorship continued to be in place even though the singer worked, toured, and held a Las Vegas residency.

Britney Spears told a judge in the summer of 2021 that she was forced to work during her conservatorship in spite of her pleas for a break from touring. Later, Spears publicly testified about her conservatorship, saying ‘I’ve been in shock, traumatized, and I just want to have my life back’. Britney Spears’ story has drawn international attention in the past year. This has prompted discussion about conservatorships and the possible misuse of such an agreement. A legal battle between the pop star and his lawyer continues, with both sides battling over finances.