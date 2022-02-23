Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty decline for 6th day in a row

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended lower for the sixth day in a row. As per the market experts, the selling pressure in financial and automobile shares weighed upon the Indian equity indices.

BSE Sensex fell 69 points or 0.12%to close at 57,232. NSE Nifty moved 29 points or 0.17% lower to end at 17,063. Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.64% and small-cap shares gained 1.16%. 5 of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange settled lower. The overall market breadth of BSE was positive as 2,194 shares advanced and 1,172 declined.

The top gainers in the market were . Kotak Mahindra Bank, Titan, IndusInd Bank, Tata Consumer Products and Maruti Suzuki India . The top losers in the market were ONGC, Bajaj Finserv, Nestle India, ICICI Bank, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Hero MotoCorp, NTPC, L&T and JSW Steel.