Virat Kohli shares heartfelt message for Yuvraj, thanks him for the Golden Boots

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh handed Virat Kohli a unique pair of golden boots on Tuesday to thank him for his contributions to Indian cricket. Yuvraj also included a heartfelt handwritten letter with the shoes, describing how he has watched Virat grow as a player and a person. Virat has now reacted to Yuvraj’s generosity by posting a ‘thank you’ note on social media.

The ‘lovely gesture’ of Yuvraj was hailed by Virat, who said that Yuvraj’s recovery from cancer would always be an inspiration for people from all walks of life, not just cricketers. He went on to say that the Punjabi cricketer, has always been ‘kind’ and ‘caring’ to everyone around him. Virat ended his thank-you message by wishing his former RCB colleague ‘all the happiness’.

Sharing the picture of him and Yuvraj together at a party on Twitter, Virat wrote, ‘Yuvi Pa thank you for this lovely gesture. Your comeback from cancer will always be an inspiration for people in all walks of life not just cricket. You have always been generous and caring for people around you. I wish you all the happiness, God bless @YUVSTRONG12. Rab rakha’.

Also Read: Bluetooth caught red handed! Implanted Bluetooth device discovered in exam hall

Yuvi Pa thank you for this lovely gesture.Your comeback from cancer will always be an inspiration for people in all walks of life not just cricket. You have always been generous and caring for people around you.I wish you all the happiness,God bless @YUVSTRONG12. Rab rakha ?? pic.twitter.com/KDrd2JQCHU — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 23, 2022

Yuvraj and Virat were both members of the Indian team that won the World Cup in 2011. The duo have also played together for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL).