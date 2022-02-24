Airtel acquires strategic stake in Blockchain-tech startup Aqilliz

Bharti Airtel, India’s largest telecom company announced on Thursday that it has acquired a strategic stake in Aqilliz, a ‘Blockchain as a Service Company.’

Airtel wants to use Aqilliz’s blockchain technology at scale across its adtech (Airtel Ads), digital entertainment (Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream), and digital marketplace (Airtel Thanks App) offerings.

‘Under the Airtel Startup Accelerator Program, Bharti Airtel has acquired a strategic investment in Aqilliz – a Blockchain as a Service Firm, subject to appropriate statutory approvals,’ the company said in a statement.

A patented hybrid blockchain platform Atom developed by Singapore-based Aqilliz, integrates differential privacy with federated learning on a distributed digital ledger.

In a rapidly expanding digital economy that is becoming increasingly decentralised, this allows marketers to create secure and consent-based solutions to communicate with customers, according to the statement.