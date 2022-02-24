Blast at Pharmacy in Vizag : 5 injured

Visakhapatnam: 5 people were injured in a blast at a pharmacy company’s plant in Nakkapallion in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Two are in critical condition and were admitted to a hospital in Visakhapatnam.

As per police, the blast took place at a reactor in the unit. The injured were employees working in the plant. The operations at the plant were stopped by the company.

An employee was killed and two others were injured in an earlier blast in the company in 2016.