CBDT issues refunds worth Rs 1.8 lakh crore to tax payers

New Delhi: The Central Board of Direct Tax (CBDT) has issued refunds of over 1.83 lakh crore. The refund was issued to more than 2.07 crore tax payers from 1st April, 2021 to 21st February this year.

This includes personal income tax refunds of Rs 65,498 crore to over 2.04 crore assesses and corporate tax refunds of Rs 1.17 lakh crore to 2.30 lakh entities.