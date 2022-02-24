China urges restraint in Ukraine and rejects the term ‘invasion’

China urged all parties involved in the Ukraine crisis to maintain restraint, rejecting the term ‘invasion’ used by certain foreign media to define Russia’s actions against Ukraine.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry official made the remarks during a press conference.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry stated that the situation in Ukraine is being closely monitored.

Simultaneously, Russian news sources reported that Moscow suspended navigation in the Sea of Azov between Russia and Ukraine on Thursday morning, as Russian forces initiated a military action.