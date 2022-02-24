‘Heavy snowfall in Kashmir’: Flights canceled, national highways closed

There has been a spate of recent snowfall in the Kashmir Valley that has disrupted normal life as well as road connectivity and electricity. Due to landslides caused by the recent snowfall, the Jammu and Kashmir National Highway has been closed. Flights inbound and outbound to Srinagar have been canceled.

According to Srinagar Airport Director, all flights operated by SpiceJet have also been canceled due to inclement weather. Train service between Baramulla and Banihal has been suspended due to snowfall. While the government is clearing snow from roads, the highways leading from Srinagar to other districts are closed as well.

There has been significant damage to the transmission lines and poles caused by the snowfall. This has caused power outages throughout the valley. Most notably, this has affected Srinagar. There have been 60 percent damage to transmission lines across the Kashmir Valley, according to the power department. KPDCL’s chief engineer stated that 65% of the system was down for restoration work, which should be completed by the evening.

The snowfall has also caused damage to houses across Kashmir. Due to the snowfall, a house in the Tangmarg Aharbal area of Kulgam district collapsed on a family of six, and the administration rescued them. The family moved to a safer location. Exams to be held at colleges, universities scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed. The administration has set up helplines in each district.