Indian Railways cancel several trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has cancelled several trains connecting major cities in the country. The national transporter cancelled these trains due to doubling work between Pancharatnam-Dudhnoi in the Rangiya Division of Northeast Frontier Railway.

13 trains operating between major cities of New Delhi, Assam, Tripura, Punjab, Jammu, and many states are being cancelled for the scheduled dates.

Full list:

Train no. 15621 Kamakhya-Anand Vihar Terminal, train no. 15622 Anand Vihar Terminal-Kamakhya Express, train no. 19616 Kamakhya-Udaipur Kavi Guru Express, train no. 14619 Agartala-Firozpur, train no. 14038 New Delhi-Silchar and train no. 19305 Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Kamakhya will remain cancelled on February 24.

Train n. 22449 Guwahati-New Delhi Express will remain cancelled on February 26.

Train no. 15655 Kamakhya-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express, train no. 19306 Kamakhya-Dr. Ambedkarnagar Express will remain cancelled on February 27.

Train no. 19615 Udaipur-Kamakhya Kavi Guru, 14620 Firozpur-Agartala and train no. 14037 Silchar-New Delhi Express will remain cancelled on February 28.