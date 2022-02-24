Miracle baby born on 22/2/2022 at 2:22 am in delivery room 2

22/02/2022 is an exceptionally unusual palindrome and ambigram. Imagine being born on a very auspicious day. A birthday like that will be spoken about all across the world.

When the date is written in the British style, 22/02/2022, it creates a palindrome and an ambigram, which is a highly unique and unusual pattern. The peculiarity of the day went popular on social media, with businesses and corporations celebrating it, and individuals even making jokes about the extremely unusual day, which is also known as ‘Happy Twosday’.

A miracle baby named Judah Grace was born at 2:22 a.m EST in delivery room 2 at a hospital in North Carolina. Cone Health, a statewide hospital network, announced the birth on social media. According to the tweets, the baby was delivered at Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington, North Carolina. Judah was a healthy baby who weighed 122 ounces when he was born.

‘Today is an extra special twos-day for this newborn and her family! Judah Grace Spear was born on 2/22/22 at 2:22 a.m. at Alamance Regional Medical Center – in labor and delivery room 2’, the tweet read.

Judah’s mother is also a cancer survivor who had undergone treatment for lymphoma. ‘Baby Judah is an answered prayer for her family. Mom Aberli is a Hodgkin’s lymphoma survivor, and the necessary cancer treatments she went through made pregnancy unlikely’, read another tweet.

Today is an extra special “twos-day” for this newborn and her family! Judah Grace Spear was born on 2/22/22 at 2:22 a.m. at Alamance Regional Medical Center – in labor and delivery room 2! (1/3) pic.twitter.com/4t15siWeRY — Cone Health (@ConeHealth) February 22, 2022

‘But the family continued to pray for a little one – and today their prayer was answered! Judah Grace’s name fits her story perfectly. Judah means praise – and she is a blessing for her family. We are so happy for this sweet family! Happy birthday, Judah Grace’, Cone Health wrote on Tuesday, February 22.