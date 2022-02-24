DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty decline for 7th day in a row

Feb 24, 2022, 04:33 pm IST

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices declined in the Indian share market for  7th day in a row. BSE Sensex slipped  2,702 points or 4.72% to close at 54,530. NSE Nifty slipped 815 points or 4.78% to settle at 16,248.

As per market experts, investors have lost 13.57 lakh crore in the market  on today. The market capitalisation (m-cap) of BSE-listed companies fell to Rs 242 lakh crore from Wednesday’s Rs 255 lakh crore mark.

Nifty Midcap 100 index dived 5.74% and Nifty small-cap shares shed 6.25%. All 15 sector gauges  compiled by the National Stock Exchange  settled lower. The overall market breadth of BSE was negative as 236 shares advanced  and  3,155 declined.

The top losers in the market were Tata Motors,  IndusInd Bank, UPL, Grasim Industries, Indus Towers Ltd, M&M, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra,  Maruti and JSW Steel.

