Aparna Yadav, says she ditched parivarvad but not parivar.

Aparna Yadav, the daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, who just joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, announced on Friday that she had ditched the word ‘parivarvad’ and not ‘parivar’

‘I have left the party but not the family… I am a part of the [Yadav] family and will always be a part of it. But I am also a member of BJP and will remain so in the future as well,’ she said.

Aparna Yadav said India Today TV that Mulayam Singh Yadav wished her well when she decided to leave the Samajwadi Party and join the BJP in January. ‘He asked if I would be happy in the BJP. If you would be, then you have my blessings. Mulayam Singh Yadav never stops anyone. He gave me his blessings,’ she said.