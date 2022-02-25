Gulf country lifts hotel quarantine and PCR test for residents

Doha: The Ministry of Public Health in Qatar issued updated entry rules. The new rules will come into force from February 28.

As per the new entry rules, all citizens coming from countries with standard health measures are exempted from PCR test before coming to Qatar. Fully vaccinated and people recovered from Covid-19 are exempted from hotel quarantine. But they must submit a Rapid Antigen Test taken within 24 hours of arrival.

Also Read; 4 overground workers of Hizbul Mujahideen arrested in Kashmir

Unvaccinated passengers must undergo 5-day quarantine . They must also submit a PCR test taken within 24 hours of arrival and a Rapid Antigen Test on 5th day of quarantine

The Ministry also updated the list of ‘green, red and exceptional red’ of destinations. Bangladesh, Egypt, Georgia, India, Jordan, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines and Sri Lanka are included in the red list. AAll unvaccinated people coming from the red list countries must submit a negative PCR test result taken before 48 hours of departure and will need 5 days home quarantine. They must also take a PCR test within 24 hours of arrival, plus Rapid Antigen Test on day 5 of home quarantine.