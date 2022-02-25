‘Had my life threatened’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares quote on divorce from Will Smith’s book

Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted a quote of Will Smith, a Hollywood actor and comedian, about dealing with ‘failure, loss, humiliation, divorce, and death’. The lines said by Will Smith are taken from his book, ‘Will’. Samantha had previously discussed the hostility she received online following the announcement of her divorce from actor Naga Chaitanya last year.

Taking to Instagram stories on Thursday, Samantha shared Will’s quote that reads, ‘Over the past thirty years, like all of us, 1 have dealt with failure, loss, humiliation, divorce, and death. I’ve had my life threatened, my money taken away, my privacy invaded, my family disintegrated—and every single day, still got up, mixed concrete, and laid another brick, No matter what you’re going through, there is always another brick sitting right there in front of you, waiting to be laid. The only question is, are you going to get up and lay it?’

In another Story, Samantha also wrote: ‘Work hard, learn from your setbacks, self-reflect, reinvent yourself and never ever give up. Oh, and a sense of humour helps. What a lovely and fascinating book, Will’.

On the work front, Samantha will shortly begin shooting for a movie titled Arrangements Of Love with Downton Abbey director Philip John. Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Shaakuntalam will be her forthcoming flicks.