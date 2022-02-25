DH Latest NewsDH NEWSKarnatakaTamil NaduLatest NewsNEWS

IndiGo Airlines announces new domestic flight services

Feb 25, 2022, 10:08 pm IST

Mumbai: Private air carrier, IndiGo Airlines has announced new domestic flight services. The airline announced flights connecting Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh to five cities – Chennai, Bangalore, Vijayawada, Visakhapatanam and Hyderabad- in southern India.

Kadapa is  the 73rd city in the country to be connected with IndiGo flights. Flights  on Kadapa-Chennai, Kadapa-Vijayawada, and Kadapa-Hyderabad routes will start from March 27, services on Kadapa-Bangalore and Kadapa-Visakhapatnam routes will begin from March 29.

The air carrier also  announced services from  Pantnagar in Uttarakhand.  The airline will operate direct flights from Pantnagar to Dehradun from  March 27, 2022. Pantnagar will be the airline’s 2nd destination in the state of Uttarakhand.

 

 

