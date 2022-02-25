Relief to Mamata Banerjee on Natonal anthem case, Mumbai sessions court stays summons issued by lower court

The summons issued by a lower court to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to appear before it on March 2 has been stayed by the Mumbai sessions court.

Judge Rahul Rokde of the special court, which hears cases involving elected members like MPs and MLAs, has also issued a notice to the complainant, advocate Vivekanand Gupta of the BJP. The Mazgaon magistrate court, which issued the summons, has also been asked to provide records of the proceedings.

Advocate Vivekanand Gupta had filed a complaint against Mamata Banerjee for insulting the national anthem during one of her visits to the city on December 1, 2021. BJP Mumbai secretary Gupta filed the complaint under Section 3 of the Prevention of Insult to National Honours Act 1971. Gupta had asked that a FIR be filed against Banerjee in his complaint.