Viral video shows father crying as he sends daughter to safe zone and he stays back to fight for Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a ‘military operation’ against Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday morning. The Russian army then launched a series of strikes on Ukraine. Heartbreaking footage of Ukrainians fleeing their homes and attempting to rescue themselves from catastrophe filled social media.

One such video depicted a Ukrainian man grieving as he sent his daughter to a safe haven while deciding to remain in Ukraine and fight for his country. The father burst out and hug her while she is being carried to a bomb shelter. In the heartbreaking footage, the daughter can also be seen weeping uncontrollably. While the actual location of the video is unclear, it is quite probable that it was shot in Kyiv.

After Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine on Wednesday night, Ukraine is now facing a three-pronged military assault from the air, land, and sea. Russian President Vladimir Putin described the assault in a televised address as a defence of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk republics in eastern Ukraine.