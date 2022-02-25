What goes through our minds just before we die? New research offers some clues

What happens when we are dying? This is a question that is yet to be fully answered. However, a study from the University of Louisville suggests that a group of researchers may have gotten close to determining what happens to individuals when they die. There are many hypotheses about the final tasks that the human body performs before dying, but none of them have been scientifically tested until Dr Ajmal Zemmar and his colleagues examined the brain of a person minutes before death. They said that the human brain stays active, coordinated, and changes due to neural oscillations.

The research, which was published in Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience, looked at the brain activity of an 87-year-old patient with epilepsy. Dr Raul Vicente of the University of Tartu in Estonia used electroencephalography (EEG) to measure brain activity and seizures during his therapy.

The octogenarian died of a heart attack while the EEG was linked to his brain. This unusual phenomenon led to a slew of new discoveries regarding the human brain just before death. ‘We measured 900 seconds of brain activity around the time of death and set a specific focus to investigate the 30 seconds before and after the heart stopped beating’, said Zemmar.

The band of brain oscillations, which play a role in numerous high-cognitive tasks, including memory recall, was found to have changed significantly. According to Zemmar, the human brain may be replaying all memories and flashing life in front of the eyes just before death.

Zemmar stated that the findings may be seen through three distinct lenses: scientific, philosophical, and spiritual. While the data is difficult to understand technically since the brain had endured convulsions and bleeding, metaphysically, the activity of the brain just before death resembles its patterns when it is dreaming or recalling a memory.