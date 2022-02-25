Why do Indian students flock to Ukraine for medical studies ? Reasons ;

India is taking all measures possible to save its 18,000+ students in Ukraine. Flights between New Delhi and Kiev have been halted as a result of Russian military action in Ukraine. However, the Indian government is constantly monitoring the situation and is making alternative arrangements for the evacuation of Indian citizens.

As part of the relocation arrangements, the embassy sent out helpline numbers and advised the citizens to keep an eye on its website and social media. Engineering and medical students are among the majority of people eagerly awaiting to leave Ukraine for India. People wonder what makes Ukraine so attractive as an educational hub?

The majority of Indian students are into medical colleges there . There is one simple and obvious reason for this – the tuition fees for private medical colleges in Ukraine are far cheaper than those for colleges in India. The Ukrainian colleges are even recognized by the World Health Council. It is very important to note that the degrees are very much valid in India, as well as the Indian Medical Council.

Additionally, Ukrainian medical degrees are recognized by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council, the European Council of Medicine, and the General Medical Council of the United Kingdom.