Nokia launches PureBook Pro laptop: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Nokia has launched new PureBook Pro laptop. The new laptop will be available in select countries in the world due to a new licensing agreement between Nokia and OFF Global.

The new laptop is available in two screen sizes- 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch. The laptop is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1220P processor. The processor is coupled with Intel UHD Graphics. It has 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD storage.

Also Read: BMW X4 pre-launch bookings open in India: Know the features and expected price

The new laptop comes with a 2MP web camera and inbuilt microphone. The 15.6-inch variant has a 63Wh battery and the 17.3-inch has a 57Wh battery.

The 15.6-inch Nokia PureBook Pro is priced at Euros 699 and Euros 799 for the 17.3-inch variant.