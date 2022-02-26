Russia moves to Kyiv, France will send 500 troops to Romania

Russia’s invasion of neighbouring Ukraine, France will send 500 military personnel to Romania as part of NATO forces, according to the army chief of staff.

‘NATO has chosen to strengthen its presence in Romania in order to convey a very clear signal of strategic solidarity,’Thierry Burkhard told Radio France Internationale and broadcaster France24.

‘we will send around 500 men with armoured vehicles.’

He also said that France would keep a military presence in Estonia, which borders Russia, after March.

In light of ‘the war in Ukraine,’he said, ‘it has been determined that we will retain our presence’ in the Baltic nation of 200 to 250 personnel with armoured vehicles.

In recent weeks, French President Emmanuel Macron has focused his efforts on diplomacy in an attempt to avert a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

However, Russian military vehicles crossed the border early Thursday, as Ukrainian soldiers tried to fight back against a Russian push towards Kyiv, the capital.

At least dozens of people have died and tens of thousands have been displaced as a result of the war.