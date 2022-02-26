‘Shanghai restaurant recognized as world’s highest restaurant’: Read on…

A Chinese hotel in Shanghai has broken the record for the ‘highest restaurant in a building’. Located on the 120th floor of the J Hotel Shanghai Tower, Heavenly Jin has rated the best restaurant in the world by Guinness World Records in February.

The restaurant is at a height of 556.36 metres (1,825 feet). At.mosphere in Dubai, which stands at 441.3 meters, had previously held the record. Located on Level 122 of the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, this restaurant opened in 2011. It is located on the top floor of Shanghai Tower, which is the third tallest building in the world and China’s tallest building at 632 metres. The restaurant seats 256 diners and has five private dining rooms.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRpwbFFjN7j/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The J Hotel Shanghai Tower was opened in mid-2021. It is owned by Jin Jiang International, one of China’s largest hotel and tourism companies. It has 165 rooms, including 34 suites, and offers 24/7 butler service. The hotel occupies an upper part of the Shanghai Tower but not the entire building. Located on the top floor of a building, Heavenly Jin is the world’s highest restaurant. Their menu reportedly includes new interpretations of traditional classics fused with European, Japanese, and Chinese foods.