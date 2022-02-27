3rd flight to Delhi with 240 Indians take off from Hungary

New Delhi: The third flight carrying 240 Indian nationals has taken off from Budapest in Hungary to Delhi, under Operation Ganga, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar informed on Sunday morning.

‘The third flight of #OperationGanga with 240 Indian nationals has taken off from Budapest for Delhi’, Jaishankar tweeted.

Third flight of #OperationGanga with 240 Indian nationals has taken off from Budapest for Delhi. Köszönöm szépen FM Peter Szijjártó. pic.twitter.com/22EHK3RK3V — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 26, 2022

So far, a total of 469 Indian nationals have been evacuated from war-hit Ukraine, out of which 250 landed in Delhi on Sunday morning and 219 landed in Mumbai on Saturday evening. Amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv has advised Indian citizens against moving to any of the border checkpoints without prior coordination with government officials at border posts.

Earlier on on Saturday, the embassy issued an advisory to Indian nationals, stressing that the situation at various border checkpoints is sensitive and it is working continuously with Embassies in the neighbouring countries for coordinated evacuation of our citizens. The embassy further advised Indians to stay in western cities of Ukraine where access to water, food, accommodation and basic amenities is relatively safer.

This comes as the Russian military continues to advance in the capital city of Ukraine, according to media reports. Explosions in parts of Kyiv were heard on Friday as Russian forces approached the city, media reports said on Saturday, while some claimed that Ukraine and Russia are discussing a place and time for talks.