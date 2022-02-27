Alia Bhatt gives a sassy reply to Kangana’s ‘Papa Ki Pari’ reference!

Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt has been released in theatres, and the whole Bollywood industry is raving about the film. However, Kangana Ranaut has been scrutinising the picture since the initial rushes were released by the makers.

Previously, the actress, who is renowned for her blunt remarks, had criticised the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed film and Alia’s casting in it, referring to her as a ‘rom-com bimbo’. And now, in an interview, Alia Bhatt has reacted to Kangana’s claims.

When asked about Kangana’s posts on Instagram about the film, Alia, who normally doesn’t reply to her comments made it clear that she has no personal animosity with her. ‘I don’t know how to react to this as this is something which does not even reach my ears, so, reaching to my eyes is way too far’, she said. Currently, the clip of Alia’s remark is going viral on the internet.

On the other hand, Gangubai Kathiawadi was released in theatres on Friday. Critics have praised the screenplay and Alia’s performance, however, the film has gotten mixed reviews.