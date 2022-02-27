DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Expo 2020 Dubai: Wearing masks no longer mandatory

Feb 27, 2022, 09:57 pm IST

Dubai: The organizers of Expo 2020 Dubai announced that face masks are not mandatory at outdoor areas. The organizers said that all the  preventive measures will continue to include the mandatory wearing of masks indoors. Staff and guests must also follow this at entertainment venues with large gatherings.

Also, all visitors aged 18 and above must show either proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours.

Also Read: Union government releases list of flights under Operation Ganga for evacuation of Indians from Ukraine 

Earlier the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management (NCEMA) in the UAE had  made   wearing of face masks in open spaces optional. Face masks continue to remain mandatory in closed spaces.

Tags
shortlink
Feb 27, 2022, 09:57 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button