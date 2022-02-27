Expo 2020 Dubai: Wearing masks no longer mandatory

Dubai: The organizers of Expo 2020 Dubai announced that face masks are not mandatory at outdoor areas. The organizers said that all the preventive measures will continue to include the mandatory wearing of masks indoors. Staff and guests must also follow this at entertainment venues with large gatherings.

Also, all visitors aged 18 and above must show either proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours.

Earlier the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management (NCEMA) in the UAE had made wearing of face masks in open spaces optional. Face masks continue to remain mandatory in closed spaces.