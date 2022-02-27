‘Her success will inspire’: PM Modi lauds 15-year-old Sadia Tariq for winning Wushu gold

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Kashmir’s Sadia Tariq for winning gold in the Wushu Stars Championship, which took place in Moscow from February 22 to 28.

‘Congratulations to Sadia Tariq on winning the Gold medal at the Moscow Wushu Stars Championship. Her success will inspire many budding athletes. Wishing her the very best for her future endeavours’, PM Modi tweeted.

Congratulations to Sadia Tariq on winning the Gold medal at the Moscow Wushu Stars Championship. Her success will inspire many budding athletes. Wishing her the very best for her future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2022

The 15-year-old Sadia took first place in the Sports Authority of India’s Annual Calendar Training and Competition by defeating her Russian opponent. Sadia is the lone Wushu athlete from Jammu & Kashmir competing in the event, which has 38 players from around India, including 23 junior and 15 senior players.

Former Chief Minister of J&K, Omar Abdullah, too congratulated Sadia on her gold medal. ‘Congratulations to Sadia for the gold medal. Congratulations are also due to @kuldeep_handoo, the National coach for Wushu, for his leadership & training to get these sportspersons to this level’, Omar Abdullah wrote.

Congratulations to Sadia for the gold medal. Congratulations are also due to @kuldeep_handoo, the National coach for Wushu, for his leadership & training to get these sportspersons to this level. https://t.co/OGAzNYBfX4 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 26, 2022

Sadia Tariq is a two-time gold medallist in the National Junior Wushu Championships. Sadia recently won gold in the 20th Junior National Wushu Championship, held at Lovely Professional University in Jalandhar.

Also Read: Ukrainian couple who married on first day of war join fight against Russia

Sadia is a 10th-grade student at Presentation Convent School in Rajbagh Srinagar. She comes from Central Kashmir’s Bemina Srinagar area.