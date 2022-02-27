North Korea fires unidentified projectile; 8th launch this year

North Korea test-fired an unidentified projectile on Sunday, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reported. This is Pyongyang’s eighth launch this year, after a month of relative calm on the peninsula during the Beijing Olympics.

The projectile was fired eastwards and its launch was announced by the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), Yonhap said. Reportedly, the projectile, fired toward the Sea of Japan and likely a ballistic missile, appears to have fallen outside of Japan’s exclusive economic zone. Japan’s coast guard warned that North Korea test-fired a projectile on Sunday morning, saying that a ‘potentially ballistic missile possibly launched from North Korea’.

Pyongyang carried out a record-breaking blitz of weapons tests last month, including of its most powerful missile since 2017, when leader Kim Jong Un baited then-US president Donald Trump with a spate of provocative launches. Pyongyang has doubled down on military development, warning last month that it could abandon a self-imposed moratorium on long-range missile and nuclear weapons tests.