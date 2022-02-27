UK and allies have taken strong action against Russia over SWIFT system, claims Boris Johnson

Britain and its partners took “decisive action” on Saturday to lock Russia out of the global financial system by restricting its banks’ access to the SWIFT international payment system, according to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“With our international partners, we have taken bold action tonight to cut Russia out of the global banking system, including the critical first step of ejecting Russian institutions from SWIFT,” Johnson stated on Twitter.

‘We will continue to work together to ensure Putin is held accountable for his aggression,’ he added.