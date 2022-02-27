Ukraine agress offer for negotiations with Russia; But not in Belarus

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy rejected a Russian offer of talks in Belarus on Sunday, saying Minsk itself was complicit in the Russian invasion, but leaving the door open to negotiations in other locations.

The Kremlin said on Sunday its delegation was ready to meet Ukrainian officials in the Belarusian city of Gomel. Dmitry Peskov, a Russian spokesman, said the Russian team, which comprised officials from the foreign and defence ministries as well as President Vladimir Putin’s office, was in Gomel, Belarus, awaiting the arrival of their Ukrainian counterparts.

Meanwhile, Zelenskiy announced on Sunday that the country is going to establish a foreign ‘international’ legion for volunteers from abroad. ‘This will be the key evidence of your support for our country’, Zelenskiy said in a statement.