Ukrainian couple who married on first day of war join fight against Russia

A Ukrainian couple who got married on the first day of war amid the sound of bombs falling on their nation took up guns to join the fight, hours after tying the knot.

With air raid sirens wailing in the distance, Yaryna Arieva and Sviatoslav Fursin swiftly concluded their wedding before travelling to the local Territorial Defense Center to assist in the battle against the Russian invasion. The adoring pair were photographed at a traditional wedding ceremony, with the bride wearing a lovely floral crown and jewellery.

The following shot, however, was a dramatic contrast, as the pair hugged side by side while brandishing their firearms. The photos received over 10,000 likes on Twitter, with many people praising their bravery and condemning the conflict.

One wrote, ‘Prayers so that they can go home unharmed and tell their kids in the future that they fought for their country. Brave people’. Another added, ‘Couple that slays together stays together’.