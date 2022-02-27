‘Widespread rigging, attacks’ in civic polls: BJP calls for 12-hour bandh in West Bengal on Monday

Kolkata: The West Bengal unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called for a 12-hour bandh in West Bengal on Monday to protest against the alleged widespread rigging and attacks on opposition party members during the civic polls in the state on Sunday. ‘We have called for a 12 hour bandh (strike) tomorrow. Today in municipal elections women were manhandled and hundreds of people entered booths in various locations. Democracy is being demolished here’, West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar said.

BJP MLA and state Mahila Morcha president Agnimitra Paul said- ‘We have declared Bangla Bandh from 6 am to 6 pm on Monday protesting against the election violence and rigging’. She further alleged that outsiders with firearms were brought to rig in civic polls. ‘What happened today was not polling but a mockery of democracy. The state police are behaving like Trinamool Congress (TMC) cadres. They have let the TMC people to rig the election. Several of our agents and candidates were beaten up too’. The bandh called by BJP has exempted essential services like healthcare, milk supply and media.

Read more: Sporadic clashes reported in Bengal civic polls, Guv summons state election commissioner

A clash between TMC and BJP workers broke out during civic polls in the state on Sunday. The BJP West Bengal vice-president Arjun Singh alleged that two Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were vandalised in ward 9 and there is a similar situation across the state. Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has ‘called upon’ State Election Commissioner Saurab Das on Monday to brief him on the civic poll’s alleged violence and lawlessness.