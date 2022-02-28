2 cities in Ukraine were seized by Russian forces

Russian forces seized two smallest cities in southeastern Ukraine and the territory surrounding a nuclear power plant ,but ran into stiff resistance elsewhere as Moscow’s diplomatic and economic isolation deepened, according to the Interfax news agency.

A Ukrainian delegation arrived at the border with Russian ally Belarus for ceasefire talks with Russian representatives after four days of combat and a Russian push that went more slowly than some expected, according to the Ukrainian presidency. It was uncertain whether or not any progress could be made.

In the face of a torrent of Western-led retaliation, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the largest attack on a European state since World War Two on Thursday, and put Russia’s nuclear deterrent on high alert on Sunday.

Blasts were heard early Monday in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, and Kharkiv, a significant eastern city, according to Ukrainian officials. They said that Russian ground forces’ attempts to take major cities had been repelled.