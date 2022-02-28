Amul increases milk prices by Rs 2 per litre; See the new prices here

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets milk and milk-related products under the Amul brand, has decided to raise milk prices by Rs 2 per litre. The new rates will take effect across India on March 1, 2022.

Amul Gold will cost Rs 30 per 500 ml in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad and Saurashtra markets, Amul Taaza will cost Rs 24 per 500 ml, and Amul Shakti will cost Rs 27 per 500 ml. The increase of Rs 2 per litre translates to a 4% increase in MRP, which is far less than the average rate of food inflation.