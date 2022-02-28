Delhi HC directs to refrain from feeding monkeys, dogs within court complex

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court issued a circular on Monday directing once again that the feeding stray animals like monkeys and dogs is not permitted in the Court complex. The High Court had also issued a direction in this regard earlier on December.

‘All the Advocates, litigants, staff members, Police and CRPF personnel of this court are once again directed to strictly refrain from feeding the stray animals like monkeys and dogs within the court complex’, the circular issued by the Deputy Registrar Javed Khan read.

‘Despite instructions issued on December 24, 2021, it has come to notice that some of the Advocates, Litigants, Staff, Police and CRPF personnel are still feeding stray animals like monkey and dogs within this court complex’, the fresh circular issued on Monday added.