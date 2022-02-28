Google maps live traffic data is temporarily disabled in Ukraine

Google controlled by Alphabet Inc.,confirmed on Sunday that some Google Maps functions that provide real-time traffic information and how crowded different locations are have been temporarily disabled in Ukraine.

After checking with sources including regional authorities, the corporation claimed it took the step for the protection of local populations in the country. Invading Russian military are launching attacks on Ukraine.

Russian armies entered Ukraine on Thursday, and the country is now under attack. Nearly 400,000 citizens, including women and children, have fled to neighbouring countries as missiles landed on Ukrainian cities.

Russia’s efforts in Ukraine are referred to as a ‘special operation.’

Google and other major internet giants have announced new measures to protect customers’ security in the region.

Researchers who are piecing together activity around the war have also used online services and social media sites.