Here is the full list of bank holidays in March, 2022

New Delhi: Banks in the country will remain closed for 13 days in March. As per the holiday calendar issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), a total of 7 holidays have been given to the banks in the month of March and the remaining days are that of weekends.
Not all banks in the country will be closed on these days as some are regional holidays. As per RBI, banks will be granted holidays in three categories – holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, the Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and the Closing of Bank Accounts.
Full list of bank holidays:
Mahashivratri (Maha Vad-14): March 1
Losar: March 3
Chapchar Kut: March 4
Holika Dahan: March 17
Holi/Holi 2nd Day – Dhuleti/Doljatra: March 18
Holi/Yaosang 2nd Day: March 19
Bihar Divas: March 22
Other than the above RBI mentioned holidays, banks will be closed on the following weekends
Sunday: March 6
Second Saturday: March 12
Sunday: March 13
Sunday: March 20
Fourth Saturday: March 26
Sunday: March 27
