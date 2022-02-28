Indians from Ukraine, no RT-PCR report or vaccination certificate is required

The evacuation of Indian nationals from the war-torn Ukraine, the Centre amended its international travel recommendation on Monday. Exemptions have been granted by the Ministry of Health to Indians who have returned home from the eastern European countries.

For Indian nationals, the mandatory pre-boarding negative RT-PCR test report and immunisation certificate have been waived. The evacuated Indians are also excused from posting paperwork to the Air Suvidha portal before to departure.

Travelers who were unable to produce a pre-arrival RT-PCR negative report or who had not completed covid-19 vaccination were allowed to submit their samples upon arrival with the recommendation that they continue to self-monitor their health for 14 days after arriving in India.

As of February 28, 2022, 1,156 Indians had landed in India from Ukraine, with none of the passengers being held in isolation.