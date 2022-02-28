Japan: Osaka Gas plans to enter the Indian city market

Japan’s Osaka Gas Co announced on Wednesday that it aims to enter India’s city gas market, as part of its efforts to expand its international companies and drive profit growth.’ We hope to be the first Japanese business to enter the Indian city gas market as a joint venture with a foreign partner with expertise in city gas infrastructure’ a spokeswoman said, adding that the entry will most likely happen shortly.

According to them, the Indian government promotes natural gas use by granting operators exclusive marketing rights and infrastructure ownership for a set length of time.

Natural gas cars account for the majority of city gas consumption in India, according to the Japanese city gas supplier, which plans to supply natural gas to vehicles, households, and industries in India via lorries and pipelines.

Osaka Gas has increased its international expansion in order to meet its long-term aim of tripling its recurring earnings by 2030, with foreign contributions accounting for one-third of overall profit, up from roughly 5% in 2017.