National Science Day; PM Modi sends greetings

The occasion of National Science Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted scientists and science lovers and urged for a reaffirmation of commitment to harnessing science’s power for human growth.

This day honours the Nobel Prize-winning discovery of the ‘Raman effect’ by Indian scientist C V Raman.

PM Modi said on Twitter, ‘Greetings on National Scientific Day to all scientists and science enthusiasts. Let us reaffirm our commitment to carrying out our joint scientific responsibilities and harnessing science’s capacity for human advancement.’ The prime minister also posted video from his Sunday ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme, in which he discusses National Science Day.

He had urged parents to work with their children to help them acquire a scientific temperament.