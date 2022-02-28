DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher for second day in a row

Feb 28, 2022, 04:59 pm IST

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended higher for the second day in a row in the Indian share market. Both the equity indices fluctuated between gains and losses before settling higher.

BSE Sensex climbed 389 points or 0.70% to close at 56,247. NSE Nifty surged 136 points or 0.81%  to settle at 16,794. 10 out of the 15 sector gauges  compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. Nifty Midcap 100 index surged 0.97% and small-cap shares surged rose 1%. The overall market breadth of BSE was positive as 2,120 shares advanced and 1,323 declined.

The top gainers in the market were Hindalco, Reliance Industries, Titan, NTPC, L&T, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank Tata Steel, PowerGrid, JSW Steel and BPCL.  The top losers in the market were , Dr Reddy’s, Axis Bank, M&M, HDFC and HDFC Bank.

