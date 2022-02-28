Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher for second day in a row

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended higher for the second day in a row in the Indian share market. Both the equity indices fluctuated between gains and losses before settling higher.

BSE Sensex climbed 389 points or 0.70% to close at 56,247. NSE Nifty surged 136 points or 0.81% to settle at 16,794. 10 out of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. Nifty Midcap 100 index surged 0.97% and small-cap shares surged rose 1%. The overall market breadth of BSE was positive as 2,120 shares advanced and 1,323 declined.

The top gainers in the market were Hindalco, Reliance Industries, Titan, NTPC, L&T, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank Tata Steel, PowerGrid, JSW Steel and BPCL. The top losers in the market were , Dr Reddy’s, Axis Bank, M&M, HDFC and HDFC Bank.