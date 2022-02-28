US eases face mask restriction, issues new guidelines

New York: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the USA relaxed the face mask protocol in the country. The authority also eased Covid-19 restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the infections.

As per the new guidelines, around 70% of US citizens can now stop wearing masks, and no longer need to keep social distance or avoid crowded indoor spaces. Citizens residing in the regions that are included in the high risk category should must wear face masks. Unvaccinated people should wear masks even in low-risk areas. All US citizens must still wear face coverings on public transportation, including buses, trains and planes.

Restrictions can be decided by the Counties in the country after reviewing three factors- new Covid-19-related hospital admissions over the previous week and the percentage of hospital beds occupied by Covid-19 patients, as well as new cases per 100,000 people over the previous week. Under the CDC`s previous criteria, 95% of the counties in the US were considered high risk, whereas under the new criteria, fewer than 30% of Americans are living in areas with a high level of risk.