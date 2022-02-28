‘Yahoo mail will no longer operate in China’: Read on…

Yahoo previously announced that its products and services will no longer be available in mainland China as of November 1, 2021. Although the company no longer provides mailboxes, it does retain a few services. In a recent announcement, Yahoo Mail announced it will stop providing services in mainland China on February 28. As of February 28, mainland Chinese users will not be able to use Yahoo Mail for receiving or sending emails.

Like other major tech companies, such as Microsoft and Google, Yahoo announced its exit from China in November. This is because the communist government is increasingly scrutinizing how much information these companies can collect. As regulations continue to tighten and businesses continue to operate in China, they need to know about the rules the government expects them to follow. The news could trigger an exodus of companies from the world’s most populous nation.

In mainland China, Yahoo currently does not offer many of its products or services. Yahoo was once the most popular search engine in the world with operations spread across 24 countries. Google quickly surpassed Yahoo in popularity in the late 1990s.

A Chinese version of Yahoo was launched in September 1999, and it was acquired by Alibaba Group in August 2005, becoming Alibaba China. Yahoo, on the other hand, no longer sees China as an attractive place for investment or expansion. Yahoo’s Chinese website visitors will now see a message stating that the content they requested is unavailable.