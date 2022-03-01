Breaking News: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s son passes away

On Monday, Microsoft Corp reported that Zain Nadella, son of CEO Satya Nadella and his wife Anu, had passed away. Zain was 26 years old and was born with cerebral palsy. Zain’s death was announced in an email sent to the firm’s executive staff. The corporate message asked executives to give the family space to grieve privately and to keep them in their thoughts.

Nadella has focused the company on designing products that better serve people with disabilities since taking on the CEO role in 2014, citing lessons he learned while raising and supporting Zain. It was announced last year that the Children’s Hospital, where Zain received much of his care, formed a collaboration with the Nadellas to establish the Zain Nadella Endowed Chair in Pediatric Neurosciences, part of Seattle Children’s Center for Integrative Brain Research.

‘Zain will be remembered for his eclectic taste in music, his bright sunny smile and the immense joy he brought to his family and all those who loved him,’ Children’s Hospital CEO Jeff Sperring wrote in a message to his Board, sent to Microsoft executives.