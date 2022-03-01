Hong Kong declares city-wide lockdowns, residents empty supermarkets and pharmacies

Residents in Hong Kong prepared for a city-wide lockdown, evacuating shops and pharmacies as everyone started panic buying essential products.

Leader Carrie Lam pleaded the citizens for calm response on Tuesday and said that the public should not be concerned about a mandatory mass COVID-19 testing plan.

On Tuesday, the Chinese-controlled region reported 32,597 new COVID-19 infections and a total of 117 deaths in the previous 24 hours.

Daily infections have increased by more than 30 times since the beginning of February. The rate of daily infections were just over 100 at the beginning of 2022.

Since the pandemic began in 2020, Hong Kong, the global financial hub, has reported more than 230,000 Covid-19 infections and over 800 deaths. In the last week, around 500 people have died. The majority of the deaths were among the unvaccinated citizens.

Hong Kong, like mainland China, continues to follow a COVID strategy of “dynamic zero,” which aims to prevent all outbreaks at all costs rather than attempting to live with the virus.