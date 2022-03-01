Sand artist creates Lord Shiva sculpture with 23,000 rudraksha beads

On the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, Odisha sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik made a sculpture of Lord Shiva studded with 23,436 rudraksha beads on Puri beach. He created the nine-foot-high, 18-foot-wide artwork with the statement ‘we pray for peace’ in the midst of the Ukraine conflict.

Pattnaik said he completed the artwork in six hours with 12 tonnes of sand. For the first time, he incorporated rudraksha beads in his installation. ‘A war is going on. We pray to Lord Shiva for global peace’, he said in a statement.

Pattnaik has previously used vegetables and red flowers to add a distinctive touch to his sand sculptures.