Women’s World Cup : India wins final warm up, beating West Indies by 81 runs

On Tuesday, Team India defeated West Indies by 81 runs in their final World Cup warm-up match. India had set a 259-point target for the Windies to beat. India’s top scorers were Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma, who scored 66 and 51 runs, respectively.

West Indies (177/9 in 50 overs) fell short of the objective and lost nine wickets in the process. Pooja Vastrakar took the most wickets in the game (3-21). On March 6, India will face Pakistan in their opening World Cup encounter.

India’s first warm-up match was against South Africa, which they won by barely two runs in a nail-biting contest. During the IND W vs SA W cricket match, India’s opening batter Smriti Mandhana was hit on the helmet and was first judged ‘able to continue,’ only to retire hurt an over and a half later following further consultation. She has been authorised to compete in the ICC Women’s World Cup cricket event, later.

During the IND W vs SA W warmup match, India batted first and scored 244-9, led by vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s century. The right-handed batsperson hit 11 boundaries to score a 119-ball 114. Yastika Bhatia achieved 78 runs off 58 balls, but the Women in Blue were unable to score enough runs in the final overs, which will be a major problem throughout the tournament.

Chasing 245 runs for victory, the Indian women bowled brilliantly, with left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad ending with figures of 4/46, halting South Africa at 242 for the cost of seven wickets. Laura Walvaardt went on to score 83 runs for South Africa, while skipper Sune Luus top-scored with 86 runs off 98 balls and Marizanne Kaap contributed 31 runs.