World celebrates Civil Defence Day amid crisis and war cries; Know more about its theme and significance…

‘We can only hope for the best as long as we are satisfyingly prepared for the worst’, a famous quote by the Civil Defense Organization says. World Civil Defense Day initiated by the International Civil Defense Organization (ICDO), is observed on 1 March every year. The day also commemorates people who have sacrificed their lives for the purpose of protecting others. It also creates awareness of the need for self-protection and preventative measures in the event of any man-made or natural accidents or disasters.

The ICDO, has its origins in the Association of Geneva Zones, which was founded by Surgeon-General George Saint-Paul in 1931. After seeing the effects of war on the population, Saint-Paul wanted to setup safety zones where civilians could seek refuge during times of war. As time went by, the name and objectives of the association were changed to create the International Civil Defense Organization as we see now. Today, the ICDO is an intergovernmental organization that ensures the safeguarding of lives, property, and the environment from natural or man-made disasters. In 1972, the member-states of the ICDO approved the current constitution of the organization, which came to force on March 1 of the same year.

Civil Defense Organization conduct its activities every year, and selects a theme to guide the activities. The theme for World Civil Defence Day this year is ‘Civil Defence and Management of Displaced Populations in Face of Disasters and Crises; Role of Volunteers and the Fight Against Pandemics’ Be it the present Russia-Ukraine crisis or disasters such as tsunami, floods or earthquakes, World Civil Defence Day aims at creating populations who are able to protect themselves and survive in adverse conditions.