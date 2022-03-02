Dubai authority announces decision on school fees

Dubai: Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KDHA) in Dubai has announced that private schools in the emirate will not be allowed to increase tuition fees for the 2022-23 academic year. The decision was taken as the latest Education Cost Index (ECI) was set at -1.01% this year. The ECI measures annual changes in the costs of running a school, including salaries, rent and utilities. The index is calculated by the Dubai Statistics Centre.

This is the third year straight that schools were told to keep fees unchanged. The Education Cost Index and the Fee Framework were developed in collaboration with government departments such as the Dubai Statistics Centre, Department of Economic Development and Dubai Chamber of Commerce.

Meanwhile, the data released by the KDHA revealed that the admissions at private schools in the emirate surged by 5.8% since February 2021. Around 21 new schools have opened in Dubai over the past three years, taking the total to 215.