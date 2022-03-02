Emirates Airline opens new check-in facility in this emirate

Ajman: The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates Airline opened a new check-in facility in Ajman. The new facility was opened in association with the Ajman Transport Authority. This is Emirates Airline’s first remote check-in facility outside of Dubai.

Customers can check all their travel related documents at this facility and receive their boarding passes and board one of the Ajman Transport Authority buses to Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport. The airline is planning to integrate baggage check-in at the new Ajman facility in the coming weeks.

The facility will remain open 24 hours a day and have four counters and two self-service kiosks. It will allow check-in, boarding pass collection, choosing or changing seats on board and updating passport and Skywards information.

The air carrier also provides a Home Check-in service from anywhere in Dubai, helping customers complete check-in from the comfort of their home, hotel or office and have their luggage transported to the airport prior to their flight.