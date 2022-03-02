Keralite wins Big Ticket Abu Dhabi for second time

Abu Dhabi: Saidali Kannan from Kerala won 500,000 UAE dirhams (Rs 1 crore) in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi raffle draw. Saidali Kannan, working as a private chef in Abu Dhabi has won the fortune for his ticket that he bought on February 22. He purchased the ticket with his 9 friends including a Pakistani national.

This is for second time that he is winning a cash prize of Big Ticket. He had earlier won Big Ticket in 1998. He said that he constructed a house in Malappuram with that prize money.

Also Read: Mahzooz Grand Draw: Indian expat wins 10 million UAE dirhams

Saidali Kannan still stand a chance to become a millionaire as the lucky ticket will enter the drum for the live draw to be held on March 3. In the big draw on March 3, the first prize is for Dh12 million, the second prize Dh1 million and five other cash prizes will be announced. meanwhile, the weekly draw continues this month with prize money of Dh300,000.